When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, June 9.

What happened: Council approved a bike fix-it station with bicycle wrenches and an air pump to be added at Terre Hill Community Memorial Park and donated by Shirk’s Bike Shop, East Earl, at an estimated cost of $700 to $1,000. A pet waste station for the park with a 15-gallon disposal basket and attached lid was authorized to be purchased from DISPLAYS2GO, Fall River, Massachusetts, not to exceed $207.99 plus shipping.

Quotable: “It’s exciting to have the bike, pet waste and electric vehicle charging stations added to our community park this year,” Mayor Bob Rissler said.

Terre Hill Days: The 2020 event scheduled for July 16-18 has been officially cancelled by the Terre Hill Days Committee.

Summer heat: The borough hall’s front office air conditioning unit stopped working on May 19. Council authorized replacement of both front and rear office units installed at a cost not to exceed $5,860. Quotes are being sought from several local companies.