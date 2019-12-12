When: Council meeting, Dec. 10.
What happened: Council adopted the budget for 2020 that calls for no property tax increase.
What it means: The tax holds steady at 4.25 mills. A property owner with an assessed value of $200,000 will pay $850 in taxes.
The spending plan: The budget totals $493,600 in expenses with an increase of $13,300 from 2019 cost of $480,300. Since 2018, the budget has seen a decrease due to state police providing law enforcement to the borough.
Trash pickup: There is no increase for trash collection and remains at $60 per quarter. The discount of $10 will continue for residents who pay for the year by Feb. 14.
Meeting dates for 2020: Council meetings will be at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Exceptions will be the Jan. 6 reorganization meeting and Dec. 29 year-end meeting.
Farewells: Council recognized outgoing members Ray Newswanger, who served since 2002 and Craig Sensenig, who served since 2016. Council also said goodbye to contracted engineer Darrell Belz, SS&M project manager, who worked with the borough since 2004.