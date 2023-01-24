When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: Council adopted an agreement with PPL Electric Utilities to “install new street lights, convert some or all of its existing street lights, or both” with LED lighting. No date has been scheduled for the lighting change.

The cost: The new lighting will be installed at no cost by PPL with the borough continuing to pay the monthly electric fee.

Quotable: “LED lighting is more efficient, uses less energy and will be a cost saving for the borough,” said Valerie Gregory, borough secretary/treasurer.

Termite problem: Gregory reported borough hall has a serious termite problem. Bob Rissler, public works superintendent, contacted Ehrlich pest services in Lancaster, who sent a pest control specialist to confirm termite damage in the basement and main floor men’s restroom. To control the existing infestation of termites and eliminate future ones, council authorized entering into a Pest Control Service Agreement with Ehrlich at a cost of $1,792 for the first year plus $300 annual service renewal fee.

Appointments: Christopher Coblentz to the Planning Commission for a four-year term (January 2023 - January 2027); Nelson Martin to the Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term (January 2023 - January 2026).