When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Jan. 3.

Reorganization: Michael Andrew, Stephen Hollinger and Jerry Sensenig were sworn into office for four-year terms. Jason Firestone was absent. They join returning members Garry Hartranft and Justin Lusby. There is one vacant seat on council to be filled.

Officers: Sensenig was elected president and Hartranft as vice president. Andrew was elected president pro tempore.

Key positions: Valerie Gregory was reappointed borough secretary-treasurer; Bradford Harris, Good & Harris LLP as borough solicitor; SSM Group Inc. as borough engineer, with right to hire other engineering firms for specific projects.

Appointments: Luke Miller was appointed to a four-year term on the borough Planning Commission; Mike Eby appointed to a three-year term on the borough Zoning Hearing Board; Loren Martin as a borough Zoning Hearing Board alternate for a three-year term.

Meeting schedule: Council meeting dates for 2022 will be at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.