When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Aug. 8. Council members Jason Firestine, Jeffrey Kreider and Heather Myers were absent.

What happened: Council authorized the advertising of a bid invitation should Eagle Disposal decline its one-year renewal option for the borough’s contract.

Background: The three-year contract with Eagle began Jan. 1, 2021, and ends Dec. 31, with an option to renew for two one-year periods.

Quotable: “It’s in the borough’s best interest to remain with Eagle as costs from other companies could be significantly higher,” said Secretary Valerie Gregory.

Street lights: Gregory gave an update from council member Heather Myers, stating PPL Electric Utilities anticipates the new LED street lights project would last approximately two weeks, starting in early September.

Background: Council adopted an agreement with PPL to “install new street lights, convert some or all of its existing street lights, or both” with LED lighting. The new lighting will be installed at no cost by PPL, with the borough continuing to pay the monthly electric fee.

Fiber optic cable installation: Council authorized Becker Engineering LLC, Lancaster, to evaluate and determine a fair financial guarantee to be paid by Frontier Communications and Blue Ridge Communications should there be stormwater or highway infrastructure damage during installation of underground fiber optic cable.

Stormwater management: Council approved an infiltration bed at 302 Broad Street for a 24-by-40-foot detached garage and a 20-by-20-foot driveway at a reduced application fee of $150. It also approved an infiltration bed for a 104-acre tract on Linden Street for a 50-by-96-foot agricultural storage building at a reduced application fee of $150.

Next meeting: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12 in the borough hall.