When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Feb. 9.

What happened: Council heard concerns from a few residents regarding an ordinance about display and removal of political signs published in the borough’s newsletter. Chris Coblentz asked what they could do to change the ordinance. Julie Ammons said her neighbors agree residents should have the freedom to put signs in their yards without limitations.

Quotable: “It’s our yard, our property. We don’t want a whole string of ordinances (to follow). That’s not why we moved to Terre Hill,” Michelle Coblentz said.

Sign complaint: The borough’s ordinance came into question last month due to a complaint regarding timely removal of political signs that remained on properties two months after the election.

Sign ordinance: The ordinance states political signs “shall be displayed no earlier than twenty (20) days prior to the designated election day and shall be removed within five (5) days after elections.”

What’s next: Bob Wenger, council president, told the residents they could take their request to change the ordinance to the zoning hearing board, which meets at the borough building meeting room on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Joint municipal procurement: Council adopted a resolution to authorize participation with multiple municipalities in cooperative bids and purchase agreement for road line painting.