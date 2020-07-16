When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, July 14.

What happened: Council approved a sign to alert drivers about autistic children in the vicinity of 221 New St. at the request of Anita Stoltzfus. The cost is not to exceed $200.

Emergency management coordinator: Brian Bauer was appointed as emergency management coordinator subject to approval by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Gov. Tom Wolf. Bauer will succeed Bill Shirk, who served as Terre Hill and East Earl Township’s coordinator since 2008. The new coordinator will serve both municipalities as well as Caernarvon Township.

Quotable: “The future goal is for all Elanco School District municipalities to adopt an ordinance and intermunicipal agreement to create a regional emergency management coordinator position,” Shirk said.

Trash disposal: A one-year continuance in 2021 of the current borough trash contract was authorized to be submitted for approval by Eagle Disposal and Recycling, East Earl, at a cost of $101.11 per unit fee.