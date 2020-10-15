When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Oct. 13.

What happened: Borough Council appointed Michael Andrew to fill Darrell Becker’s unexpired term ending in January 2022. Becker resigned due to work and family commitments. Council nominated Jerry Sensenig to serve as vice president.

Trash and recycle: Council awarded Eagle Disposal of PA Inc., East Earl, the municipal waste and recyclable materials collection contract for the borough beginning Jan. 1 next year and ending Dec. 31, 2023, subject to review by the borough solicitor. The new contract cost per unit is $136.56, an increase of $35.55. Because bids were opened prior to the meeting, it was not determined whether residents would see an increase in their cost next year.

Terre Hill Park Fallfest: The event will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Terre Hill Community Memorial Park, 210 Lancaster Ave. There will be crafts, food, games, entertainment plus the movie “Monsters Inc.” at 7 p.m. The fundraiser for the park is sponsored by Terre Hill Days Committee, Blue Ridge and Renewal by Andersen.

Sidewalk replacement: Council approved Voganville Masonry LLC, New Holland, to replace 25.5 feet of sidewalk and curbing at Terre Hill Borough Hall at a cost not to exceed $2,640.