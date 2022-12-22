When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Council adopted the 2023 budget of $817,410 with no increase in the real estate tax rate of 4.25 mills. The rate has been the same since 2018 which means property assessed at $100,000 remains at $425.

The numbers: The budget shows revenues at $817,410 with expenses totaling $703,670, leaving a year-end balance of $113,740.

The spending plan: Major expenses include: EPA stormwater management additional expense, $20,000; employee wages, $18,900; health care, $53,400; property and liability insurance, $16,785; workers compensation for employees and Weaverland Valley Fire Department, $17,627; donation to Weaverland Valley Fire Department, $15,000, an increase of $3,000; and Eastern Lancaster County Library, $2,000.

American Rescue Plan Act funds: The balance of the ARPA funds of $132,125.22 are allocated for stormwater management MS4 compliance. The proposed plan entails: changing the existing swale at the lower area of the community park to a bio-swale; adding a rain garden at the borough garage; and installing a concrete box to separate sediment flow from North Hill Road. All improvements for the pollutant reduction plan must be made during the next five-year permit cycle with an estimated cost of $250,000.

Police protection: Police services continue to be provided by the Pennsylvania State Police at no cost.

Trash pickup: Collection and disposal by Eagle Disposal, East Earl, will increase from $118,000 to $130,000 with the cost to residents increasing to $75 per quarter from $69 in 2022. A $10 discount is available from the borough if paid in full for the year by Feb. 13, 2023.

Council appointment: Mayor Bob Rissler gave the oath of office to Jeffrey Kreider who will fill the unexpired term of Justin Lusby ending January 2024. Lusby moved out of the borough.

Equipment purchase: Council authorized the purchase of a Grasshopper Mower Model 725DT from Ag Industrial, New Holland, under Pennsylvania’s COSTARS program at a cost not to exceed $15,940.

Meeting dates: All 2023 council meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and year-end meeting Thursday, Dec. 28.