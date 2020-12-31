When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Dec. 29.

What happened: Council adopted the 2021 budget of $507,231 with no tax increase.

Tax rate: The real estate tax rate remains at 4.25 mills. Owners of property assessed at $200,000 will pay $850 in taxes, the same as 2020.

Spending plan: Major expenses include $30,000 for EPA stormwater management compliance and $10,000 for borough garage roof replacement. Other spending: employee wages, $159,800; health care, $46,000; property and liability insurance, $14,063; workers compensation, $17,344 for five employees and Weaverland Valley Fire Department.

Street improvements: Cost to mill, base repair and overlay southbound lane of Maple Street is $67,000.

Police protection: Since 2018 police services have been provided by Pennsylvania State Police at no cost.

Trash: Trash collection and disposal costs will increase from $91,000 to $114,600 with cost to residents raised to $64.50 per quarter, an increase of $4.50 from 2020. Residents can receive a $10 discount if they pay the yearly cost by Feb. 16.

What’s next: The borough will hold its reorganization meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12.