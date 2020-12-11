When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Dec. 8

What happened: Council approved a preliminary budget for 2021 with no increase in the real estate tax rate. The 2021 rate remains at 4.25 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $200,000 can expect a tax bill of $850, the same as 2020.

Expenses and revenues: The budget lists total expenses of $507,231 with revenues projected at $574,650, leaving a surplus of $67,419. Earned income tax is estimated to drop 4% due to COVID-19.

Cost: Budget costs remain low due to police services being provided by state police since 2018. Major expenses include: $30,000 for Environmental Protection Agency stormwater management compliance; $10,000 for borough garage roof replacement; employee wages, $159,800; health care, $46,000; property and liability insurance, $14,063; workers compensation, $17,344, for five employees and Weaverland Valley Fire Department.

Street improvements: The budget includes $67,000 for mill, base repair and overlay on the southbound lane of Maple Street.

Trash pickup: Trash collection and disposal costs will increase from $91,000 to $114,600 with cost to residents raised to $64.50 per quarter, which is $4.50 more than 2020. Residents can receive a $10 discount if they pay the yearly cost by Feb. 16.

What's next: The preliminary 2021 budget is available for public review week days at the borough office. It is scheduled for final adoption Dec. 29.