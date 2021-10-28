A 16-year-old died after being shot and subsequently crashing his car into parked vehicles on Wednesday in Lebanon city.

Police found the boy with a single gunshot wound to his chest when they were called to North 6th Street around 3:30 p.m. for a traffic incident, according to Lebanon City Police. The boy was pronounced dead at a local medical facility.

Witnesses told police that the incident might have started near North 6th and Crowell streets after an argument between the people inside the vehicle and some people outside the vehicle, police said. During the argument, one gunshot was fired into the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

The 16-year-old driver sped off down 6th Street, hitting parked vehicles and overturning near Arnold Street, finally coming to a rest on the roof, police said.

At least one passenger fled from the vehicle, according to the report.

Police have not yet identified the boy. An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 29.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made and the handgun that was used has not been recovered. Police said it was not a random shooting.

Police are looking for two men in their late-teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.