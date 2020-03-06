What: Elizabethtown borough council meeting, March 5.
What happened: Council rejected all bids for its new borough offices and will seek new bids for the project. The decision came after three of the four construction firms that submitted bids were ruled unacceptable because of technical errors. In rebidding the project, council is gambling it will result in a lower price.
The bids: The lone qualified bid, from Wagman Construction Inc., of York, was $2.82 million That was almost $130,000 higher than the lowest bid, from Kinsley Custom, also from York. Kinsley’s bid, however, was ruled ineligible because it called for a construction period longer than the 300 days specified. Caldwell, Heckles and Egan, of Lancaster, was disqualified for the same reason. The fourth bidder, eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, was disqualified for failing to submit a written form required in addition to the online bid submission. CH&E’s bid was second lowest; eciConstruction submitted the highest bid.
The project: The borough wants to renovate a historic 18th century building at the southwest corner of North Market and Hummelstown Streets and an addition built in the 1960s. Plans include installation of an elevator to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
Quotable: “If we rebid there is no guarantee we will save money, and we slow down the process. And there is no guarantee subcontractor costs won’t go up,” said council President J. Marc Hershey before to the vote.
Timeline: Architect Gary E. Weaver, of Tippetts/Weaver Architects, said any delay will be minimal. The same contractors are expected to bid again, and they already have researched their costs, he said. New bids are due March 26, and council plans to act on them at its April 2 meeting.