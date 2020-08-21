When: Manheim Township virtual school board meeting, Aug. 20.

What happened: Numerous teachers and staff pleaded with the board to push back the first day of school from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31 because they do not have enough time to learn all they need to know to offer classes face-to-face and virtually, particularly because they are having difficulty with cameras and sound in their classrooms. The topic was just an item for discussion. No vote was taken. The date for the first day of school remains Tuesday.

Quotable: “Teachers are angry,” board member JoAnn Hentz said during her report on Reidenbaugh Elementary School, adding that teachers don’t have the support or training to start school. “There’s total frustration and stress, and they are calling out to the community that they are not ready.”

Elementary teachers speak: “We strongly believe we are not prepared to return Tuesday,” said Barbara Kurtz, who is on the kindergarten team at Reidenbaugh. She noted that iPads will be distributed to students at an open house. “As of this afternoon, some students don’t have (internet) connection,” she said. In addition, Michael Carney, a second-grade teacher at Reidenbaugh, asked for a delay until Aug. 31, noting that two teachers at the school have not received cameras. “The expectations for virtual learning are not clear,” he said, reading a letter supporting his position signed by other teachers.

High school teachers speak: Dan Reynolds, a social studies teacher at the high school, said the anxiety of the teachers is very high. He said teachers are concerned about maintaining social distancing. He asked the board to consider a staggered opening. Tammy Sweeney, a high school social studies teacher, said teachers have not had enough time to work through all the resources. “Just yesterday we learned what the first week will look like. They gave us so little time. We just got our cameras. The screen is blurry, the sound is hard to hear. I’m concerned about remote learners having the same experience as face-to-face learners. ... With just a little bit of time, we will master it and do really well.”

Board members weigh in: Board members Hentz and Stephen Grosh got into a heated discussion when Grosh said the board could not turn the present discussion into an action item because the board voted last month on the opening date. “Yes we can,” Hentz countered. “Don’t lecture me on what we can do.” Board member Janet Carroll asked for grace. “It’s going to take time to get comfortable with this.” Board President Nikki Rivera concluded that it’s hard to make everybody happy, but that this was simply a discussion, not an action item with a vote.

— Joan Kern,

For LNP | LancasterOnline