When: Hempfield school board meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: In a 9-0 vote, the board approved several contracts for 2023-24, including those that will support teacher training and enhance student safety services through online content inspection.

Details: A contract with Dame Leadership will provide executive training and coaching. Costello Educational Consulting will maintain a contract to implement a coaching format to support classroom teachers with math instruction at the elementary level. Gaggle will help to manage safety on school-provided technology. It will also assist in screening students for mental health symptoms by monitoring student activity on school-provided devices.

By the numbers: The contract with Dame will cost $6,000 and be funded from the superintendent’s budget. Costello Educational Consulting will cost $750 per day, $375 per half day, and $93.75 per hour. Federal pandemic relief funds will cover this cost. The contract with Gaggle will cost $28,820, which will come from the technology budget.

Staffing update: Due to the retirement of Jodi Harrington, Kimberly Donahue was hired as a substitute assistant principal at Centerville Middle School with a rate of $400 per day. A search committee is in place in order to find a permanent replacement.

Safety grant: Superintendent Michael Bromirski shared information regarding a two-year state School Mental Health & Safety and Security Grant the district received in May for $203,630 per year. Hempfield has used the money to hire an additional social worker and extra student assistance program (SAP) teachers as well as for trainings for those involved with the SAP process. The district is also looking to hire additional security personnel and other positions with the funding.

What’s next: Officials have requested an extension to this grant so that the district can use the money more effectively.

Next meeting: The policy, personnel and legal committee meeting will meet at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.