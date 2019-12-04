When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: Real estate taxes will not go up in the 2020 township budget the board adopted.
What it means: The tax rate of 0.978 means a median property assessed at $100,000 would have the same tax bill as 2019 of $97.80.
The spending plan: The budget calls for $2.65 million in total expenses, an increase of $114,300, or 4.5% over last year’s $2.54 million.
Policing: The cost of police services from New Holland Police Department will increase to $1.14 million from $1.02 million in 2019.
Streets project: The replacement of a stormwater structure on Snapper Road will cost $200,000 after receipt of a $72,000 grant from the Lancaster County Conservation District.
Other business: Dates for 2020 board meetings were set for the first Monday and third Thursday of each month. Exceptions include meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and additional Thursday budget meetings on Oct, 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.
Garden Spot Fire Rescue: Daryl Groff, development director, reported on fundraising efforts for the fire company. His 200 visits to businesses during one year on the job resulted in $65,800 of investments plus an additional three-year commitment of $197,400. He said “investment” replaces the word donation because businesses and citizens are financially investing in their community fire company.
— Carole Deck, LNP Correspondent