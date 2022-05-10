When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, May 3.

What happened: Real estate taxes could rise 2.71% to 4.8% under three budget options presented to the school board. The district faces a $12.7 million proposed budget deficit for 2022-23. Board members could choose among these plans or devise their own proposal regarding taxes and cuts for the district’s $262.7 million spending plan.

Background: Real estate taxes last went up 1.75% July 1 after board members approved a $245 million budget for 2021-22. Administrators had asked to increase taxes by 2.12% last year.

Quotable: “We’re always open to feedback on any of it,” Matt Przywara, the district’s chief financial and operations manager, told board members.

More info: This year, all plans include receiving state funds and using a portion of COVID-19 money earmarked for education, Przywara said. No options include firing any teachers, administrators or staff members.

Online learning: Administrators plan to reduce the number of elementary teachers for the district’s Cyber Pathways Academy because more students have returned to in-person learning, Przywara said.

Vacancies: Options also call for some staff and teacher positions to remain vacant because the jobs have been open for a while, and their duties have been spread among other staff members.

Top jobs: All plans call for a one-year halt on hiring a superintendent and assistant superintendent and other top administrative positions. Superintendent Damaris Rau’s resignation takes effect July 5. Przywara becomes acting superintendent then, leaving his current post in finance. The assistant superintendent role also is vacant.

Coming up: Board members plan to vote on a budget Wednesday, May 18, in a meeting postponed one day because of elections. Administrators will advertise the budget May 31, and final budget adoption is set for June 21.

Policy change on transfers: Board member David Parry called for changes in unclear language in a recently revised policy, which covers transfers within the district. The policy was amended to say that current fourth- and seventh-graders affected by district attendance zone changes next year could continue at their current schools. The document assumes that those students would then change schools after fifth or eighth grades. However, Martin School provides an exception. Under the new wording, fourth graders at Martin would be able to remain at the school until eighth grade, because the building houses grades K-8.

Reaction: That was not the intent of the policy change, Parry told board members, who agreed. The board wants to give current fourth- and seventh-graders the option to have one more year at their current schools before they move to middle or high school.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 10. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.