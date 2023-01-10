When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, Jan. 2.

What happened: For school year 2023-24, property owners are not likely to see a tax hike exceeding the 4.1% state index allowed for Lampeter-Strasburg School District.

Background: District Business Manager Keith Stoltzfus discussed Act 1 of Pennsylvania, passed in 2006, limiting the ability of school districts to raise property taxes above a certain level. Each school district’s index is calculated separately every fiscal year and is determined by wage inflation, which is a measure of both the base index and a district adjustment.

What it means: For Lampeter-Strasburg, any tax increases would be capped at 4.1% or less. Exceptions to the limit may be exceeded with voter approval. When reached at his office on Jan. 4, Stoltzfus said he recalled no time in the district’s history where voters needed to approve a property tax increase greater than the index. Property taxes were increased by 1.9% in the 2022-23 school year, and there was no increase in the immediately preceding fiscal year.

What’s next: The school board’s finance committee has meetings scheduled for February and April. Meetings are open to the public, and members will discuss any possible tax increases during this time. The next board workshop meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

Youngest learners: During the public comment period, Randall Bauer, who lives within the school district and is a former educator with the Department of Education, praised the district for focusing on children in the formative years of learning. Bauer commended the board for establishing an early childhood center. “The L-S school district has seen fit to spend money on young children.” He indicated that the investment in young learners reaps tremendous benefits.