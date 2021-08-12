LEBANON -- Quite a few Lebanon residents are looking forward to — or perhaps dreading — lighter wallets when Target opens a location on Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township.

Township Manager Thomas Long Sr. said that according to a company representative, the retailer normally works within a two-year cycle when opening new stores. The Quentin Road location might fall under the 2021-22 cycle, he said, meaning there’s a chance it could be open by the end of 2022.

In response to a question posed by Tonya Lee to the popular Facebook group “Lebanon, PA Happenings,” “Has anyone else heard that Target is finally coming to Lebanon where Kmart used to be?” Lori Heagy-Goodner said “I doubt that’s gonna happen. Can’t compete with with (sic) Walmart in this area. Last I heard it was gonna be an Ollies.”

But it’s official. According to the Lebanon Daily News, Target purchased the former Kmart building on Quentin Road for $5 million. Kmart closed in late 2020.

There are no other updates on the company’s future at the 117,000-square-foot plot, according to a Target spokesperson.

In the meantime, Target-lovers will continue making the trek to the store on Lititz Pike in Lititz. Commenter Earla Bair said she frequently makes the trip to Lititz and can’t wait for a shorter drive.

Some Lebanon residents are already expecting to spend their paychecks — or prevent their family members from doing so — at the new location.

Kristy Savorie responded to the Facebook question with a plan: “I’m officially taking away my 21 year old daughters debit card.”