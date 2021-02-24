When: Manheim Borough Council meeting Feb. 23.

What happened: Council agreed to extend the discount period to April 1 for residents to purchase season passes for the Manheim Community Pool. Lancaster Family YMCA is managing the outdoor pool this season.

Discussion: The pool was closed last year due to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Council member Jared Longenecker, a member of the borough’s parks and pool committee, said said some borough residents patronized Lititz Springs Pool instead. He said he’s heard from residents who are undecided if they will return to the Lititz pool or come back to the Manheim pool.

Way to save money: Longenecker said a season pass purchased during the discount period for the Manheim pool is about $100 less that a season pass to Lititz Springs. After the discount, the rates are similar.

What’s next: Kim Hatfield, a member of the Manheim Swim Team board, said she will post a notice of the discount period extension on the organization’s social media. Borough Manager Jim Fisher will post information on the borough’s website and social media.

Police: Police Chief Joe Stauffer said the department received a $6,940 grant from the state Department of Transportation for traffic enforcement in areas where there have been a high number of crashes or DUI arrests. Targeted enforcement will also focus on aggressive driving. Funds from the grant will be used to step up enforcement from March through July.

Spring events: Council approved two requests for spring events. The Manheim Young Professionals group received approval for a spring cleanup event on April 10. Manheim Little League received approval to host an opening day event with an Auntie Anne’s food truck at Memorial Park on April 24.