Graduates and awards logo_3

College news

 

Dean’s list

 

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Rebecca Gideon. East Earl — Deanna Phillips. Ephrata — Ashton Weaver. Elizabethtown — Juliana Bramley. Gap — Sophia Weaver. Lancaster — Alex Baker, Joey Bender, Jayden Corrigan, Leann Doutrich, Kirk Granbois, Ethan Harner, Chyna Jordan, Michael Lefever, Ahni-Yah Parker, Allison Paquin, Alaina Przywara, Emma Seibert, Kiara Shuler, Taylor Thompson, Tabitha Weeks, Theodore Wolfe, Onya Yurkiewicz. Leola — Charles Braught, Alayna McEvoy. Lititz — Elizabeth Cranford, Nathan Forbes, Alaina Fry, Brenna Fyfe, Mackenzie Miller, Max Olree. Manheim — Camryn Eberly, Isaac Martin, Riley McGallicher. Marietta — Christopher Cole. Millersville — Arison Shopfer. Morgantown — Lauren Terifay, Ryan Davis. Newmanstown — Seth Noll. New Providence — Audrey Crandall, Brenda Cuamatzi Moreno, Mercedes Nadal. Paradise — Gerrit Stech. Peach Bottom — Henry Woy. Washington Boro — Madison Sangrey.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.

What to Read Next

Sign up for our newsletter