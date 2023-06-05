When: East Hempfield supervisors meeting, May 17.

What happened: More people seem to want a serene and recreational atmosphere at Church and Nolt roads than desire baseball and softball fields and the accompanying lighting, concession stands and overflow parking, according to preliminary results from a recent survey.

Why it matters: The Hempfield Youth Association asked township officials in 2022 to provide more ball fields. Supervisors voted 3-0 last August to create a master plan for 53 acres now leased to Hummer Turfgrass Systems for sod farming at $13,700 per year. The area is zoned for open space/recreation. The township has owned the land since 1989.

Details: The online document, also printed in the township’s newsletter, drew 571 responses. Specifically, 90% of those who responded asked for walking trails, while 62% said they wanted playgrounds. Some 53% asked for covered picnic areas.

More: In contrast, 39% of answers said the township should build baseball and softball fields, while 29% percent said they approved of lighting those fields. Some 27% wanted overflow parking, while 26% said the area needs concession stands.

Final opinions: During public comment, a person questioned the survey’s results and validity, because township staff did not break down which answers came from all residents, from people who live closest to the area or from people who live outside of East Hempfield. The township has those addresses, but they were not included in the survey’s results, Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said.

Another choice: Also, the document didn’t ask if people would prefer to build nothing at all.

Quotable: “We don’t know the reliability,” said resident Joseph Galante, an accounting and taxation professor at Millersville University.

Response: Supervisor G. Edward LeFevere said he was unaware that people who live outside East Hempfield could respond to the survey and wanted those answers removed. Board Chair Scott Wiglesworth agreed.

Quotable: “We can make sure that only East Hempfield residents are part of the equation,” he said.

Proposal: Plans for the land call for four baseball/softball fields with lights, restrooms, eight pickleball courts, three tennis courts, a concession stand, press box and seating, a dog park, a playground area with a pavilion, about 10 acres of flexible field sports areas and 215 parking spots.

Express your view: Supervisors will hold an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 7 to allow residents to speak to board members.

Next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. June 7 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley Road, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.