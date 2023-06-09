When: Ephrata Area school board committee of the whole meeting, June 5.

What happened: Jacy Clugston Hess, assistant superintendent for elementary education, presented the results of the elementary report card survey the district conducted. The survey was sent to families in the spring.

Why it matters: Superintendent Brian Troop said this feedback will affect next year’s report cards for elementary families. He said it will give parents and guardians more information about what their child is doing well and what they’re still working on. “It’s not just a percentage or a letter grade,” he said.

Respondents: Across the four elementary schools, 234 responses were recorded. Highland Elementary parents and guardians provided 31% of the responses. Clay Elementary was the second largest at 29%, with Fulton at 21% and Akron at 19%.

Takeaways: Survey results showed 53% of elementary parents and guardians access their child's progress through the PowerSchool parent online portal. Of respondents, 85% wanted to see teacher comments on their child's report card.

Quotable: “That personal connection is important,” Clugston Hess said.

Board reaction: Board member Trisha Good said she found it very interesting how 78% of families were interested in seeing their child’s progress on social skills and work habits, which aligns with the Life Ready Graduate program. Another school board member, Lara Paparo, said parents can use those Life Ready terms at home with their children to create “more transparency.”

Quotable: “This isn’t just a school thing. This is a way to be in your life at home,” Paparo said.

Budget: The final budget will be passed at 7 p.m. June 12 in the district building board room, at 803 Oak Boulevard, Ephrata. The board approved the preliminary budget May 8.