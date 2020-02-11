- When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 6.

- What happened: Township Manager Michael Morris gave the board an update on the plan to install curbs and sidewalks on the south side of East Main Street in Leola, from Newport Road to Maple Avenue. He said the project will go out to bid in 2021, with completion set for the following year.

- Financial background: More than 80% of the $1 million project will be funded with a county grant. The remaining $180,000 will come from the township for such items as environmental clearance, design, utility relocation and acquiring a right of way, all of which will be worked on this year.

- Pool pricing: Upper Leacock has contracted with Lancaster Family YMCA to manage and operate the Leola community pool for the 2020 season. The Y will set the membership and admission prices.

- Quotable: “We will not micromanage the Y over prices. We rely on their experience,” Morris said.

- Fire equipment: The township will purchase a new $200,000 fire truck for Upper Leacock Fire Company. The emergency vehicle will be paid for in four $50,000 annual installments from 2020 through 2023.

- Solar energy: Solar Renewable Energy LLC presented a proposal to install and operate a solar array at the Quarry Road water treatment plant. The board will review the proposal at its next meeting, March 19.