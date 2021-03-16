When: South Lebanon Township supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: Township supervisors opened three competitive bids for summer paving projects. Pennsy Supply was the lowest bidder — at $269,640 — to pave parts of four roads. The Board of Supervisors will award the contract at the next meeting.

Which roads: The four roads slated for paving are South 14th Avenue, from Birch Road to King Street; Culvert Street from Whitman Road to the township line; Whitman Road, from South Lincoln Avenue to the township line; and a portion of Lincoln Avenue, south of East Evergreen Road. The summer paving projects typically start after school ends in June, but no formal date has been scheduled.

Also: The board approved an agreement with Heidelberg Township that would permit its neighboring residents to use South Lebanon Township’s Linden Road yard waste facility at an annual rate of $50. The supervisors also approved the use of South Hills Park by South Lebanon Community Church to host a community day event on June 12. In addition, supervisors approved attendance at training courses for South Lebanon township police officers Cpl. Dave Troxell and patrolmen Dominic Juliani and Matthew Rathgaber.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will be conducted in a similar fashion, with a conference call option available to the public and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.