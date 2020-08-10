When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 6.

What happened: After hearing more from residents on a new plan to update sewer capacity for the township, supervisors unanimously voted to approve co-signing for the West Cocalico Township Authority’s debt for the project.

Background: The authority — five board members appointed by the supervisors — is considering a plan to add capacity to an existing sewage treatment plant by building additional facilities across the road from existing facilities on land that the township already owns. The project comes with a price tag of $10.9 million — $6 million for the treatment plant itself, and some $4 million estimated for sewer extensions. n Plans: The new plant will add the equivalent of service for 1,300 new dwelling units to current capacity. Supervisors expect the project might start next year.

Financing: At issue the night of Aug. 6 was a board decision to co-sign for the authority’s debt, in the form of a bond issue, in order to finance the project. Supervisors Chair James Stoner explained that the township’s co-signing allows the authority to secure a better interest rate for the project based on the township’s credit rating. The board does not expect that there will be a serious likelihood of default. Scott Kramer of RBC Capital Markets, specified the township sign-off could save the authority 35 to 40 basis points in terms of interest rate differentials.

Public input: Resident Steve Laudenslager questioned the board about how the township is projecting future sewer demand.

Quotable: “It’s time to get the daylight a little bit more on this thing,” Laudenslager said.

Engineering: Tim Lesher, of Entech Engineering Inc., explained that the planners used zoning information and conservative projections to try to estimate future growth for sewer demand.