Taxpayers in Sadsbury Township, Chester County, will see a 47.6% property tax hike next year in the final budget adopted by supervisors Dec. 6.

Real estate taxes will increase from the current 2.10 to 3.10 mills. That means a property owner will pay $310 for every $100,000 of assessed value.

Other taxes remain the same with per capita tax $5; emergency services tax $52; and a 1% earned income tax shared with the Coatesville Area School District.

The budget for the coming year shows projected revenues of $3,248,710 and expenses of $3,045,590.

The largest category of expenses is public safety at $677,159 which includes police. Other large areas of expenses include highways and road workers’ salaries at $489,498, and payroll costs and benefits at $358,124.

The budget is unchanged from the proposed budget, which was approved in November, advertised and available for public inspection prior to approval.

The board will reorganize when it meets on Jan. 2.