- When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 2.

- What happened: The board agreed to move forward with lowering the speed limits on Dry Wells and Lamparter roads in response to the township engineer’s recommendation and residents’ requests.

- Background: Before a new driveway is approved, the land development plan must show there is enough sight distance for vehicles exiting or entering the driveway. Roads with lower speed limits require less sight distance. In most cases, lowering the speed limit needs to be supported by a speed study and the recommendation of the township engineer.

- Why it’s important: Reducing the speed limit on Lamparter Road to 35 mph will allow sight distance for a new cottage industry at the Benjamin King property if the viewpoint for the measurements is taken at 5.5 feet from the ground, the height of a truck. Reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Dry Wells Road will allow for a new driveway in the area of the Bartshire development.

- What happens next: The speed changes must be advertised before they can be approved at a future of supervisors meeting.

- The cost: Property owners requesting the change in speed limit to make their driveways possible are required by the township to pay the cost of advertising, legal fees and new signs related to their land development plans.

