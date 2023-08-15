When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: Supervisors discussed speeding and a request for speed bumps on Widdowson Road.

Background: Since the road was recently resurfaced, residents have noticed that speeds have increased. At least one resident who lives on the street has vision problems, and safety is a concern. Solutions such as speed bumps, an electronic speed sign or additional signage were discussed.

More: This is not the only road in the township where speed is an issue, but the board is not sure if speed bumps or electronic signs are legal.

Solutions: The supervisors authorized new signs to try to slow traffic and will continue to look into the issue.

Quotable: “We can’t do speed bumps on every road we want people to slow down on,” Supervisor Pat Wood said.