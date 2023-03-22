When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, March 13. All members were present.

What happened: Excavation and construction of over 250 homes is underway in a growing suburban area of Penn Township, just south of Manheim Borough. The homes are being built in two developments — Manheim Commons and Penn Station Townhouses. Those two projects were among four subdivision, land development and stormwater management plans requiring financial security decisions by township officials. Supervisors discussed and approved all requests and recommendations during the meeting.

Manheim Commons: The board approved a $2.8 million release of letter of credit for the residential development under construction at Lancaster Road and Bucknoll Road. Phase 1 of the development will contain 192 apartments in 11 buildings. Project representative James Huenke confirmed he was requesting financial security in the form of a bond.

Penn Station Townhouses: The board approved a 90-day extension for the residential plan under development at Fruitville Pike and South Oak Street. There are five existing dwellings, two semidetached and three detached. Proposed are 12 semidetached dwellings, 39 townhouses, a clubhouse and a pool. Township Manager Hiester said the project has been held up by the planning module containing more homes than lots. The issue has prompted the state Department of Environmental Protection to consider some of the sewer pipes there private. The township Planning Commission granted conditional approval. The developer is giving money toward improvements at an intersection.

Holly Tree Farms Apartments: The board approved a $96,200 letter of credit for this residential development, which is built. Financial security was set in the form of a bond.

Kreider Farms: The board approved a $60,244 letter of credit reduction for Kreider’s second poultry barn on Woodlot Road in exchange for cash escrow of $2,000. Hiester noted the applicant helped with an intersection project a few years ago. Township officials expect a decision from Lancaster County Conservation District soon.

Township roads: The board unanimously approved roadwork on Airy Hill Road after considering four bids. Roadmaster Daryl Lefever said the bid of Highway Materials at $134,660 was $20,000 under budget. As part of the project, Rohrers Quarry and Martin Paving will provide the materials. Also, the board unanimously approved staff to obtain sight line easements at Temperance Hill and West Lexington Roads, an accident-prone area where a large embankment creates safety issues for motorists.

Job opening: Staff approved the advertisement of an opening in the public works department, as one staff member is retiring. Supervisors agreed the candidate should have a commercial driver’s license or be required to obtain it at some point.