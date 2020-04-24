When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, April 20.

What happened: Supervisors considered two land-use plans with the potential to build close to 900 homes on farmland near the Rheems-Elizabethtown interchange of Route 283.

Hoffer farm: A tract of farmland between Campus and Sheaffer roads has come a step closer to being developed with 377 residential units, both townhouses and apartments, although construction is likely a couple years away. Township supervisors accepted a petition to rezone a portion of land owned by the Melvin G. Hoffer estate during the board’s first Zoom meeting. But rezoning will not take place until after a legislative process to amend the township’s zoning ordinance; a hearing is expected to take place at the June 15 supervisors meeting. James Strong, of McNees, Wallace & Nurick, made the rezoning request on behalf of Hershey Developers LLC, regarding the Hoffer property, which consists of two parcels totaling 53.51 acres with an address of 1925 Sheaffer Road. Strong requested a mixed-use portion of the tract be rezoned medium residential, or R-2, to be consistent with the rest of the tract.

Myer farm: Officials discussed the possible development of the Myer farm, located across from the Hoffer farm, at 1376 Campus Road, with 482 apartments and townhouses on 126 acres. The farm is zoned rural within the urban growth area. Aaron Repucci, director of development for Catalyst Commercial Development, asked for support to move forward with the process of rezoning the land to R-2 residential. Catalyst is willing to create road extensions whenever the parties that control the different parcels would agree to it, Repucci said.

Traffic concerns: Supervisor Gerald Cole said he would be in favor of the Myer farm rezoning, as did Supervisor Chair Debra Dupler, who noted areas for growth in the township are limited. Supervisor Vice Chair Lisa Heilner said there are a lot of traffic issues in that area, especially leading to Cloverleaf Road, and she wants to know how more traffic will be funneled through the area.

Disaster declared: Supervisors approved a declaration of disaster emergency for the township because of the coronavirus pandemic. The board also adopted a resolution extending payment of real estate taxes at the base rate, with a 0% penalty.

Park project: The township received a matching $203,000 National Park Service grant for the Old Trolley Line Park, which will be used for playground areas, a pavilion and a picnic plaza. Township Manager Justin Evans said construction will tentatively begin next spring.