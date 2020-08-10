When: Fulton Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 6.

What happened: After reading the zoning officer’s report for July, the board clarified its position on the removal of the go-kart track at Living Stone Vineyard Church, 2292 Robert Fulton Highway.

Background: The church was issued a violation after building the dirt track without a permit. The church property is zoned agriculture, but the track would only be permitted in a commercial zone.

Why it’s important: The violation is scheduled for a hearing in district court later this month, but the supervisors indicated they would drop the complaint if the track is removed and the ground restored to grass. In an unrelated issue, the church was advised that it needs to obtain a conditional-use permit and show proof of insurance before any large event expected to draw over 200 people, such as its recent Barbeque and Burnouts.

Quotable: “Anyone who holds a large function gets the permit,” Supervisor Mike Church said.

Other happenings: The county will be doing major repair work on the Old Mill Road bridge. The bridge is expected to be closed Aug. 17 to Dec. 31.