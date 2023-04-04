When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, March 28.

What happened: Supervisors voted to award a paving contract for Furnace Hill Road to Martin Paving Inc. for $27,474. The township received five bids.

Scope of work: Township Manager Bruce Leisey said in an email following the meeting that roughly 300 feet of road will be milled, leveled and repaved. All of the road is in Clay Township.

Traffic impact: There will be no road closures during the project. However, officials hinted at the possibility of only allowing one lane access during the period of construction. The work is estimated to be completed before May 15. Township engineer Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering said the project will last one day.

Funding: The Furnace Hill Road paving project will be funded by the township’s liquid fuels atonement from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. This year, Clay Township has approximately $325,000 from the state liquid fuels fund. Lynn said the highest he was willing to see the township spend on this project was $30,000.

Quotable: “They do decent work,” Lynn said.

What’s next: Supervisors will make an appointment to the Ephrata Area Joint Authority at their next meeting. Supervisors are making the appointment following the recent resignation of former member Greg Schmuck. The board will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.