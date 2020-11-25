When: Eden supervisors meeting, Nov. 9, held inside the township building with social distancing and remote access via phone conference call.

What happened: Chair Joe Rineer announced the proposed 2021 preliminary budget of $671,792.89 was approved at a budget meeting on Nov. 2. The final budget, which is balanced, will be approved at the December meeting.

Tax impact: The proposed budget includes a tax increase from 1 mill to 1.02 mills. A homeowner with a home valued at $240,200, the median cost of a home in the township, will pay $245 in taxes, an increase of $4.80.

2020 carryover: The township has an estimated carryover of $139,570 from 2020, which will be part of the 2021 budget.

Income: The township generated $356,113 from taxes in 2020. The second-highest source of income was the state liquid fuel tax at $93,471. The township also made $18,900 from licenses and permits.

Expenses 2021: Highway maintenance is the largest expense at $202,400. Salaries and wages are second at $176,660.

What's next: Supervisors will meet on Dec. 14 at the township building.