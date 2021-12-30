When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 20.

What happened: Board supervisors approved a three-month extension for land development plans for the nonprofit organization Clinic for Special Children. The clinic is planning to move its operations to a 10-acre location along Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340) in Leacock Township.

Why it’s important: The clinic already has a location in Strasburg they’re outgrowing.

Background: It is the second time the clinic has asked for an extension regarding their final land development plans. The extended time, until March 21, will be used to review, as well as respond to reviews; obtain several approvals, including one from The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation regarding their proposed driveway; complete agreements; and obtain financial guarantees.

The clinic: The Strasburg-based clinic is a nonprofit health care center focusing on preventing and treating genetic diseases. In the past years, their patient list and numbers of employees have grown, and their plans are to relocate the entire business to Leacock Township. Clinic for Special Children is working with a local school for special children on the land project.

Quotable: “It’s just taking time to get everything accomplished and reviewed and approved,” Chairman Frank Howe said when talking about the reasoning for the delay. He also brought up changes in design being a time-consuming factor.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet for their organizational meeting Jan. 3.