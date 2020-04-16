When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, April 14.

What happened: During the council’s first virtual meeting via Zoom, the fate of the 2020 season at the Manheim Community Pool was labeled unclear because of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

What it means: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said contractors who would prepare the pool to open for the season on Memorial Day weekend are shut down. Assuming that state shutdown orders are lifted April 30, the contractor's schedule is “very tentative” becaue of a backlog of work. Fisher said the YMCA, which will manage the pool this season, has indicated the earliest possible opening date would be July 1. Nic Legere, YMCA executive director, said the organization is currently operating with a minimum of staff and the process of hiring and training staff for the Manheim pool will take time.

Swim team: In the event the pool does not open to the public this season, Councilman Bryan Howett asked about the possibility of opening only the lap pool to allow the Manheim swim team to use it for their season. Swim team president Kim Hatfield said the Lancaster Summer Swim League has sent a survey to swim teams throughout the county to determine if the league will hold meets this summer.

Aaron’s Acres: Aaron’s Acres uses the pool during its summer camps. Aaron's Acres has two camp sessions scheduled before June 1. Fisher said the organization plans to make a decision about the status of its summer camps by May 1.

What’s next: Council will make a decision about the pool season at its April 28 meeting, which will be held via Zoom. Information about access to the meeting will be posted on the borough's website: manheimboro.org.

n Other matters: Police Chief Joe Stauffer said officers are wearing personal protective equipment when they are on duty. He said prior to the pandemic the department had a supply of about 70 N95 masks on hand, with additional equipment now being supplied through the county's emergency management department.

Other business: Council approved a request from Manheim Veterans of Foreign Wars to host a Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25 as long as the stay-at-home order is lifted by that time; an agreement with Columbia Borough to accept yard waste from borough residents at $30 per ton; and an extension of the time period to pay the base amount of the borough's municipal tax from June 30 to Nov. 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.