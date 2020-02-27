When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Feb. 25.
What happened: Council agreed to hours suggested by Lancaster Family YMCA for both the pools at the Manheim Community Pool complex, 504 Adele Ave. This will be the first season the YMCA will manage the pools.
Details: The main, L-shaped pool will be open until 8 p.m. The lap pool and the baby pool will be open until 6 p.m. Both of these pools will be open until 8 p.m. during special events. The pools will open at noon.
Lead paint: Council president Carol Phillips said a proposed lead paint ordinance has been placed on hold. She said council would like to gather more information and seek input from county resources. The ordinance being considered would require testing interior paint surfaces in rental units, childcare facilities and owner-occupied units. For rental units it would be part of the rental occupancy permit process. For owner-occupied units, it would occur when a property is sold as part of the sale process. Resident Donna Hlavacek suggested that council host a public forum on lead paint before adopting any ordinance.
Other action: Council approved a letter of intent to apply for a $200,000 grant from the Community Development Block Grant program to help defray the cost of a stormwater improvement project. The $240,000 project would provide stormwater drainage improvements near Adele Avenue, Hershey Drive and Laurel Street. Currently there are no storm facilities along most of North Laurel Street and all of Hershey Drive. If grant funds are approved, the project could be done this year.
— Rochelle A. Shenk, LNP Correspondent