When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Jan. 19.

What happened: A consultant presented information on current and projected student enrollment and its implications for future planning for school facilities. The study used data on student enrollment, attendance, program capacity and residential development.

Trends discussed: “The district is not seeing a big wave of growth,” said Lorne Woods, of Davis Demographics, with offices in California, Arizona and Texas. “The greatest growth is in the high school.” In response to a question about future development, Woods said, “It’s going to happen, just not now.” Regarding a question about how many private school students use Manheim Township buses, Matthew Gillis, director of transportation, said 300 students, or about 5%, do. Woods also noted that birth rates are not increasing. Board member Erin Hoffman, a senior project manager with a focus on schools at Manheim Township-based RLPS Architects, said the board needs to look at its buildings and what they can handle. Woods said there will be more information from the study to come.

Superintendent’s report: Robin Felty said the district is working with its facility team to plan for needed upgrades of several athletic areas, including the stadium, press box and Journey Field, with recommendations to the board in the near future. She also announced the athletic department’s signing day will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 1 in the high school arena.

Actions: The board approved a number of items discussed at the last workshop meeting, including agreeing not to raise the 2023-24 tax rate by more than 4.1%; retaining Coyle, Lynch & Co to appraise the Target Store, 1589 Fruitville Pike, for a fee of $4,500 after the Lancaster County Board of Assessment Appeals granted Target a reduction from $11.99 million to $8.41 million; approved a contribution of $1.08 million to the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center budget; and approved eight policies, including suspension and expulsion plus students experiencing homelessness, foster care and other educational instability.

Board member reports: Keith Krueger said he met recently with Manheim Township Commissioner John Bear, who said the commissioners are looking for 18 to 20 people to serve on a committee to revise the comprehensive plan, including some school board members. Landis said the Manheim Township Parks and Recreation board is looking for part-time seasonal staff and plans to overhaul Jaycee Park, at 1031 Edgemoor Court, next year.