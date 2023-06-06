When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, May 15.

What happened: Two students and five adults associated with the district’s applied music program chastised administrators for proposing to reduce the amount of class time devoted to band, orchestra and choir. They also complained the district wants to drop the full-credit fall semester course to a half-credit class offered during a flexible afternoon-class period devoted to study halls and clubs.

More: The district’s newly-chosen band director withdrew his application in late May after he learned about the matter.

Details: Applied music courses, which met for 300-400 minutes per week during the fall of 2022, would have between 200 and 300 minutes of class time at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

Quotables: “I’m just sick about it,” said Jenna Zueno, 15, during a phone call after the meeting. Zueno, who will start 10th grade in the fall, plays percussion in band, violin in orchestra and sings soprano in choir. “We won’t have as much time to practice,” Sarah Martin, 15, said during a phone call after the meeting. “Our quality of music won’t be as good.” The incoming sophomore plays saxophone in the district’s jazz band, bells in marching band and viola in orchestra and in a quartet.

More: “This was not a great situation for me,” said Aaron Magaro, who initially accepted a job as the high school’s band director. Instead, Magaro will remain director at Conestoga Valley High School.

Administration view: “The changes that are planned for next year are intended to grow the overall music program on the secondary campus and provide more options for all learners to experience the value that music education provides,” Michael Snopkowski, superintendent, wrote in a May 25 letter to parents and students.

Specifics: Moving the music period from morning to later in the day will allow more students to participate in band, orchestra and choir, Snopkowski said in the letter. For the 2022-23 school year, 72 students sang in choir, while 60 participated in band and 32 played in the orchestra. Some students belonged to more than one group.

More: The schedule change also would allow middle school students more time to participate in high school ensembles and to attend combined practice sessions for each instrument, the letter noted. Snopkowski also pointed out that no cuts would be made to any music program budgets.

Budget: Board members voted to advertise and display the 2023-24 proposed budget of $65.3 million, which includes a 1.98% tax increase to pay for rising costs.

More info: Property owners with real estate valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $26 per year under the $65.3-million spending plan, which includes projected cost increases for electricity and gas. The new budget also covers a 3.55% hike in staff salaries.

Coming up: Board members will review and possibly update the proposed version June 12 before voting to approve the final document at the June 19 meeting.

Next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. June 12, in the community hall at Garden Spot High School/Middle School complex, 669 East Main St., New Holland. Viewers may watch a livestream of the meeting on the district website or access an audio recording after the meeting.