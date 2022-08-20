When: Easter Lancaster County school board meeting, Aug. 15.

What happened: The board welcomed its first two student representatives: rising senior Kendall Moats and rising junior Thomas Watt. The students will attend board meetings during the 2022–23 school year to report on school happenings and provide a student perspective on board matters.

Background: In April, Superintendent Michael Snopkowski announced the board’s plans to begin a program of installing two Garden Spot High School students as nonvoting board members each year. The junior will report on the middle and high schools, and the senior will cover the elementary schools. The student representatives will also share their perspectives and be open to questions as the board makes decisions. Seniors will have a one-year term and juniors will serve two years.

Other appointments: The board approved Robert Fenimore as the new dean of students for secondary schools; Fenimore previously served as the district’s restorative practices coordinator. The board also approved four other appointments: Amy Stoner, school psychologist; Melaina Wiker, middle school special education emotional support teacher; Megan Sellers, middle school science teacher; and Heather Helsel, middle school STEM teacher.

Support staff personal days: District support staff will have five personal days per year instead of three following a unanimous board vote.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.