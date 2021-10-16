When: Hempfield school board meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: The student council kept the board up to date with student activities and mentioned recent bathroom closures within the school district.

Why it’s important: Because of a trending challenge named the “devious lick” on the social media platform TikTok, school bathrooms are being vandalized and stolen from nationwide; some schools are temporarily closing their bathrooms. TikTok has released a statement saying they discourage the behavior.

Background: The student council is planning a clubwide meeting with school officials to discuss bathroom closures and other issues that are occurring within Hempfield, such as proper wearing of masks among students, and how the club can assist in solving the problems. “The biggest issue that I have heard of from custodial staff is about the new trend that’s going around about destroying bathrooms,” student council President Jack Kirchner said when board Vice President Grant Keener asked about what issues were occurring and how the board could help.

Masks: Community member Tammy Jacobs spoke through Zoom and brought up her disappointment about masks taking excessive time at board meetings, and said what is being represented to the children educationally is more important than the slight discomfort of wearing a mask. “This topic is taking up so much precious time by the noisy majority who have only come to these meetings for noneducational purposes month after month, with the same people saying the same thing,” she said.

Election: There are four seats up for election at the Hempfield school board this year. Charles Merris, Michael Donato, Linda Johnston and Richard Garber are the Republican candidates. All but Garber are currently serving on the board, with Donato being the school board president. The Democratic candidates are Jennifer Applegate, Alison Hutchinson, Theron Mitchell and Amy Moreno.

Other news: The board approved the installation of a new rugby shed to be built at the Centerville campus. PA Classics will be responsible for obtaining all necessary permits and covering all costs associated with the purchase, installation and maintenance of the shed.

What’s next: Hempfield school board will have its regular board meeting 7 p.m. Nov. 9. The Nov. 2 committee of the whole meeting has been canceled due to it falling on Election Day.