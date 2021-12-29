When: Ephrata Area school board regular meeting, Dec. 20, at Ephrata middle school and streamed via Zoom.

What happened: The board took time highlighting some of Ephrata’s high-performing student athletes. Many residents came to watch the students being recognized for their hard work.

Why it matters: One of the district’s main goals is to inspire students to reach their full potential. In a year where pandemic measurements have taken up significant time during board meetings, this meeting focused mainly on students.

New records: High school student Andre Weidman was honored for exceeding 1,000 rushing yards this season. Weidman, an 11th grader, finished the season with 1,430 yards and by doing so he broke a 34-year-old school record. He was also named the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League offensive back of the year, co-outstanding back of the year, first team all-star running back and second team all-star defensive back. A resolution honoring the high school girls soccer team was also presented at the meeting. After finishing the season with a record of 17 wins and six losses, the team qualified for the state tournament.

Quotable: “It is pretty cool to see our students kind of blow the doors off the expectations and earn those outstanding accomplishments and recognitions,” Superintendent Brian Troop said.

Additional honors: Senior Braeden Sorensen was also honored for being selected for the boys soccer all-state team.

Superintendent’s contract: During the meeting, the board also unanimously approved a motion to reappoint Troop to serve as superintendent for a five-year term. Troop’s yearly salary will be $204,912; the percentage raise in the new contract is anywhere from 0% to 4% based on results of the performance evaluation. Troop has been superintendent at Ephrata Area since July 2013 and previously served as assistant superintendent from Jan. 2011 to June 2013.

Taxes: The board approved the accelerated budget opt-out resolution for the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year, and will not increase the rate of its real estate tax more than the adjusted index, which is 4.2%.

School renovations: A few change orders regarding the middle school and high school construction project were also approved during the meeting, the largest amount being a $48,869 change order from Hirneisen Electric Inc. Some of the electrical changes include disconnecting an old pump, installing and wiring a new vertical fan, installing switches for motorized shades in the new music room, as well as several installations for fire safety throughout the high school.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board will have its committee of the whole meeting Jan. 10.