When: School board meeting, Sept. 16.
What happened: Nearly 400 students were referred to Cocalico’s Student Assistance Program last school year, according to a district report.
Background: The school district partners with the Caron Foundation to run its Student Assistance Program, a state-mandated process used to remove barriers to learning. SAP is designed to assist in identifying problems including alcohol, tobacco or drug use and mental health issues.
Students at risk: Stephen Melnyk, assistant to the superintendent for education administration, told the board that 90 of 382 students in elementary and secondary schools were given a complete behavioral health assessment. Melnyk said of those 90 students, about 50% of Cocalico students given the assessment had mental health needs, while another 15% were treated for drug or alcohol issues. He said 13% declined services, which can range from participation in peer groups, at-school counseling or referrals to outside agencies or organizations. Last year, support groups on topics like recovery care, grief and loss, and nicotine addiction attracted 160 participants.
How the program works: The SAP program includes preventative approaches, such as faculty training and student presentations on current topics, with an increased focus on smoking and vaping among middle and high school students. Melnyk outlined three success stories attributed to SAP. In one case, a student prone to self-harm was able to return from partial hospitalization after accessing professional services. In another, a teacher who recognized a change in his student helped the child get help with mental health and substance abuse issues. In the third, a high school student referred to SAP for anger management issues was able to avoid physical confrontation with another student following participation.
Quotable: “Some kids are very honest about saying ‘I have a problem,’ ” Melnyk said. “Sometimes the parents don’t want the school interfering.”
Teachers’ mental health: Board members voted 7-0 to opt out of full mental health coverage for district employees. Federal law requires group health plans to cover mental health and substance abuse disorders at the same level that they cover medical and surgical interventions. However, non-federal government plans may opt out of compliance. Business Manager Sherri Stull said the district opts out of covering all mental health services because “it would really add to our expenses.” The district also has opted out in previous years.