Already struggling to find money to pay for two bridge replacement projects in the borough, Hallam Borough Council learned Nov. 9 it now will also have to deal with what appears to be a sinkhole that is developing along a borough street.

The depression, which currently is roughly 3 feet in diameter, was discovered last week in a driveway along Orange Street near the community baseball field. Initially it was believed to be on private property, but borough secretary Sharon Dupler and township engineer Derek Rinaldo, of C.S. Davidson told council subsequent research determined the borough’s right of way for Orange Street is 40 feet wide, meaning the hole is likely the borough’s responsibility.

“A good portion of it is in the borough’s right of way,” Rinaldo told the council during its monthly meeting, which was held via teleconference. “It is definitely something that needs to be addressed.”

Just what form that response will take will depend on what is causing the problem. Currently it just appears to be a depression in the pavement. There is some cracking in the pavement in the area, but no open hole. Rinaldo said the area will need to be excavated to determine what is causing the problem.

“I don’t know what is going on without ripping it up,” Rinaldo said after the meeting. A water line runs in the area, but York Water Company has said they have no leak in the vicinity. There are no storm sewers in the area, but Rinaldo said a ruptured sanitary sewer lateral is another possibility. Or it could simply be a karst sinkhole, caused by water dissolving subsurface limestone deposits.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if it is a true sinkhole, but I hate to go there first,” Rinaldo said, pointing to sinkholes in other sections of the borough in recent years. “We’ll have to open it up no matter what.”

Rinaldo said it appears the sinkhole is limited to the area where the depression is visible. It is just off the side of the paved portion of the right of way and there is no evidence of any danger of the road collapsing. But there is no way to know for certain until the area is dug up. “This could just be the tip,” he said.

The borough’s public works crew lacks the sort of heavy equipment that is needed for such excavation. Plans call for exploring the possibility of getting help from a local contractor or asking neighboring Hellam Township for assistance.

How the problem will be remediated will depend on what is found when the excavation work is done, Rinaldo said.