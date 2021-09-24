When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: The borough received letters from residents complaining about problems at Unique Settings, an events venue in the Old Bank Building, 2 E. Main St. The residents wrote that on numerous occasions, they were harassed while walking by people standing outside the venue at the square who were drinking alcohol. On the night of Aug. 28, there was a large skirmish outside the venue for which police were called. Council President Mike Chiodo said the problem has been resolved and the owner of the building, Eldon Stoltzfus, said he is not extending their lease past November.

Business owner’s response: Freda Hall, who owns Unique Settings along with her daughter, Latisha Hall, said after the meeting she believes her family’s business was unfairly targeted by police because they are Black. She said she is aware of the incidents and complaints she heard but said a lot of it was “blown out of proportion.” She said events would be booked on their Facebook page. From the first day the business opened, she said police would sit across the street on the bench and watch the business.

Quotable: “I am so hurt because of the reputation Strasburg made us out to be,” she said. “We were classified as a club from day one. We’re not troublemakers.”

Fallout: Latisha Hall said her business brought revenue to Strasburg, as patrons would often go to The Creamery or Pizza City after an event. She said she has received calls from Strasburg residents who wanted to book events and were upset to learn their lease ends in November. She said they will not seek another location for the business, but her mother will continue as an event planner and wedding coordinator.

Street’s concerns: Several residents of East Main Street attended the meeting to discuss speeding and to find out if any progress has been made on improvements they would like to see on their street.

Why it’s important: Resident John Hershey said traffic speeds, sidewalks in disrepair and stormwater are all issues that concern residents of East Main Street. One resident said he was almost hit by a car while crossing the street at a crosswalk and some parts of the sidewalk are so bad that a baby stroller toppled over while it was being pushed. Police Chief Nick Ferretti said 24,000 vehicles were clocked on East Main Street and only 1% were driving over 36 mph. He said state law prohibits police from issuing citations to motorists unless they’re driving more than 10 mph over the speed limit.

Background: Borough Manager Steve Echternach said stormwater management is the biggest issue facing the borough. With the borough’s 100-year-old infrastructure, he said it is estimated to cost around $2 million, and a they made need to charge residents a stormwater fee to help pay for it.

Quotable: “It’s a complicated issue and nothing in government ever moves fast,” he said.

What’s next: The borough authority is planning a water system upgrade that includes replacing 2,100 feet of 8-inch cast-iron line on East Main Street and 900 feet of 4-inch cast-iron line on South Decatur Street. Based on cost, the project is scheduled for next year.

Other news: An ordinance is being drafted that would regulate where small wireless facilities called 5G cells could be installed in the borough, in keeping with a new state law. Council directed that the draft ordinance be forwarded to the solicitor for final preparation and advertisement and be ready for adoption at the October meeting.

Tavern plans: Spring House Brewing Co. plans to open a taproom/restaurant at 8-10 E. Main St., east of Pizza City, in early October.

Parade: The Strasburg Lions Club Halloween Parade is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Trick or treat set for Friday, Oct. 29.