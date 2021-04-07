When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, April 5, at Refton Community Fire Company with remote access via Zoom.

What happened: Supervisors discussed and voted 3-0 against the creation of a county health department.

Why it matters: Manheim Township Board of Commissioners sent a letter to all county municipalities and school boards last month to convince Lancaster County commissioners to create a health department. Chair Tom Willig said Strasburg Township received the letter.

Not in the position: Willig said he believed the township is not in the position to make a decision to endorse a countywide health department. He said county commissioners discussing the issue at their meetings is more appropriate than supervisors voting to promote it.

Supervisors’ comments: “What would (a county health department) do for the people?” Supervisor Peggy Dearolf asked. Vice Chair Mike Weaver said he would not vote for “something that they (Lancaster County) can’t tell me what it’s going to do,” adding he needed “hard facts.”

Quotable: “There’s so many questions about this issue,” Weaver said.

Pandemic relief: Township engineer Mark Deimler said Strasburg Township will receive $427,999 in two equal payments from the American Rescue Plan. The first payment of $213,999 will come in June. Deimler said all intended uses must be related to COVID-19. Deimler told supervisors they may use the money to purchase equipment for remote meetings, to cover lost tax revenues, to make charitable donations or to build a walking trail. Funds could be used for giving “critical” employees like the roadmaster and the secretary bonuses up to $25,000. Supervisors made no decision how to use the funds.

What’s next: Willig advised officials to make a “wish list” of projects. Supervisors will continue the discussion on how to use the relief money at upcoming meetings. Supervisors will meet at Refton Community Fire Company on at 7:30 p.m. May 3.