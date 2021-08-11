When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-0 to allocate $15,000 in American Rescue Plan funding toward technology upgrades that will make the township building at 400 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg, capable of holding virtual meetings.

Why it matters: The township received the first rescue plan payment of $226,556 last month. Remote and hybrid meetings have become the norm during the coronavirus pandemic to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Last month, township engineer Mark Deimler, of Solanco Engineering Associates LLC, who attended the meeting via the videoconferencing app Zoom, suggested that $10,000 of the allocated money should go toward improving virtual meeting capabilities at the township building. The estimate was given to the engineer by the township's IT person.

The upgrades: The upgrades will include a video and audio system in the meeting room to allow residents, consultants and permit applicants to attend supervisors meetings virtually. Laptops also will be issued to township staff to enable them to work remotely. And the township website will be updated to make it compatible on mobile devices, which led to a $5,000 increase from the original price.

Zoning: The board continued discussion on a proposed text amendment regarding moving higher density housing from the township’s rural residential district to the Gateway North zone, off Route 896. Chair Tom Willig said this issue has been “bouncing around” to accommodate higher density housing plans for the Hartman Bridge Road project. Supervisors did decide the remaining R-1 district, which includes Prospect Road and Village Road, be for higher density single-family dwellings.

Background: The Hartman Bridge Road project is a mixed use development project in the Gateway North zoning district off Route 896 near Sight & Sound Theatre. Developer Keystone Custom Homes and the township have gone back and forth on different types of housing within the commercial area. Developers are eyeing placing apartments and duplexes near commercial spaces. Vice Chair Mike Weaver has expressed concerns that the design of future dwellings must reflect the historic character of Strasburg.

Quotable: “We’re not trying to hold up this project, we just want to do it right,” Willig said, adding the proposed development alone will increase the township’s population by 10%.

What’s next: Supervisors asked Deimler to put together information for the September meeting on creating a new zoning district that would accommodate a higher population density that they are trying to achieve near an area north of Strasburg Borough. Supervisors will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 7, due to Labor Day falling on the first Monday of the month at the township building.