When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Township supervisors unanimously passed a $1.9 million budget for 2022. The property tax rate will remain at .555 mills, or $55.50 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Liquid fuels: The township will receive $176,245 from the state local fuels fund.

Policing: Supervisors unanimously passed an intermunicipal agreement with Strasburg Borough for police services. The Strasburg Borough Police Department will now patrol Strasburg Township, replacing the state police. The township does not have its own local police force. The township budgeted $60,000 for police services in 2022. The agreement will go into effect on Jan, 1. According to the agreement, the borough agrees to provide an average of 20 hours per week of police coverage in Strasburg Township.

Fire services: The township will spend $65,000 on contributions to local fire companies. Strasburg Fire Company will receive $30,000, while Refton Fire Company will receive $35,000.

New request: Strasburg Fire Company Chief John Stoltzfus requested an additional $100,000 over the next two years for a new rescue pumper firetruck. The township will disburse $50,000 in 2022 and 2023 to the Strasburg Fire Company, once revisions are finalized in February.

Supervisor’s reaction: Vice Chair Mike Weaver said he was “comfortable” with the amount designated for the amount designated for the firetruck. Chair Tom Willig agreed, adding “we just have to do it right.”

Quotable: “We do appreciate that you guys cover a big part of our township,” Willig told Stoltzfus.

Ambulance services: The township budgeted $7,794 for emergency medical services from Lancaster EMS, a significant increase over the $2,500 in the 2021 budget. Last month, Lancaster EMS executive director Bob May asked Strasburg to consider increasing its contribution.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Jan, 3 at the township building, 400 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg.