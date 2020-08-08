When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 3, at Refton Community Fire Company to accommodate social distancing.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved waiving second-quarter late fees for water and sewage payments due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Supervisors did the same thing in May for the first-quarter late fees.

Meadows at Strasburg: Supervisors unanimously approved the final subdivision and land development plan for phase 1 of the Meadows at Strasburg housing development along Strasburg Pike and Prospect Road.

Background: The 23-acre site will consist of 79 single-family homes with a homeowners’ association. David Miller, project manager of land development for Rettew, said the project will be constructed in three phases, with 25 to 27 units each. Supervisors voted unanimously in March to conditionally approve preliminary land development and stormwater management plans.

Construction: Doug Parkins, EGStoltzfus director of land development and acquisition, said they expect the Department of Environmental Protection approvals of sewer planning and National Polluntant Discharge Elimination System permit for stormwater in mid- to late fall. Preconstruction site work also will take place during the fall. He said the 25 units of phase 1 will take two years to build. No start date was given.

Alcohol: Township Engineer Mark Deimler opened discussion on a possible 2022 ballot referendum for making Strasburg a “wet” township. Strasburg is a dry township, meaning sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages at restaurants is prohibited. He told supervisors that local businesses are trying to obtaining brewery licenses from the state Liquor Control Board to sell their craft beer and wine. He said it’s a different type of licensing from operating a bar. Supervisor Michael Weaver said it should be the citizens to make that determination.

Quotable: “This is a very interesting twist and change to the law because it’s a backdoor way to turn dry townships wet,” Weaver said.

What’s next: Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Refton Community Fire Company, 99 Church St., Refton.