When: Strasburg Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: Township supervisors opened discussion on how to use federal COVID-19 funds, under the American Rescue Plan Act. The township received the first payment of $226,556 last June and will receive payment of the same amount in June of 2022. The board will decide how to spend the money when it meets on April 4, Township Secretary Judy Willig said after the meeting.

Why it matters: ARPA funding was dispersed to municipalities across the nation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strasburg Township Treasurer Connie Kauffman said the federal government has issued a final ruling that ARPA money can be used for most general government expenses, except for rainy day funds and pension plans. Supervisors said potential projects might include municipal building renovations and road and bridge maintenance, though discussion was preliminary.

ARPA background: Within last year’s disbursement, the township spent $15,000 on technology upgrades and website maintenance. Kauffman said the township has until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend American Rescue Plan funds. Any money not used must be returned to the federal government.

Public comment: Resident Cindy Welk asked whether there was accountability with the funding and a deadline for it to be used. Engineer Mark Deimler, who oversees township projects, said when ARPA was passed last year there were “kind of, sort of” rules and regulations. But now officials have a better sense of how to spend the money with a final ruling from the Treasury Department. The township has “plenty of things that need to be done” and it “won’t be hard to figure out where to spend it.” Board Chairman Tom Willig added using ARPA funds to pay for projects would save the township from using general fund money.

Quotable: “You can get those things done without increasing our taxes — that’s a good thing,” Welk said.

Polling place: Supervisors voted unanimously to sign an agreement with Lancaster County for the township building at 400 Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg, to be a polling place for the May 17 primary election. Tom Willig said township is “slated” to be split into two voting precincts. The second precinct would be at the Refton Community Fire Company, 99 Church St., Refton. This change cannot be implemented until the state completes redistricting legislative maps.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting on 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the township building.